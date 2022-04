CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind the cold front that delivered storms across the region yesterday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, breezy and cool conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Many areas will see temperatures drop into the 30s tonight and Thursday night. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants. Our next chance for measurable rain come later Sunday, as temperatures begin to warm this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO