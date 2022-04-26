ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM Says It Has Battery Metals Secured as Industry Frets Supply

By David Welch
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Elon Musk may be worried about the shortage of lithium for electric car batteries, but General...

www.bloomberg.com

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloomberg

Cnooc Gives Special Dividend as Oil’s Rise Leads to Profit Jump

China’s biggest offshore driller gave shareholders a special dividend as first quarter profits surged on rising production and soaring oil and gas prices. Cnooc Ltd.’s net income more than doubled to 34.3 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in the first quarter, after its earnings soared to a record last year, the company said in an exchange filing Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May 1 to March 31, 2023, to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Current tariffs range from 3% to 6% depending on the type of coal, the ministry said in a statement dated April 26 and posted to its website Thursday. China’s coal imports are down 24% through the end of March this year as global prices have soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Singer’s Elliott Targets Canada’s Suncor Energy for Shakeup

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP is taking aim at Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc., calling for the company to add five new directors and conduct a review of management and its assets. Elliott, founded by Paul Singer, said it owns a 3.4% economic stake in Suncor. The Calgary-based...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Weak Yen Forces Japan Retailers Confronting Possibility of Inflation

As if war, Covid-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation. “It’s a double punch,” beer...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Gucci Owner Rouses Europe Company Debt Sales From Deep Freeze

Gucci owner Kering SA is snapping the longest dry spell for Europe’s corporate debt sales since 2020, with May’s approach likely to prompt more activity before the end of market support. The French luxury fashion group is offering two euro-denominated notes to boost the meager 6.53 billion euros...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bloomberg

Chinese Technology Stocks Gain on Possible Easing of Crackdown

Chinese stocks are rallying, led by technology shares, as the country’s top leaders vowed to support healthy growth of platform firms, and traders are citing speculation of a possible near-term easing of the nation’s continued crackdown on internet companies. Juliette Saly reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

European Stocks, Futures Rally on Earnings Boost: Markets Wrap

European stocks rallied with U.S. equity futures Thursday after upbeat earnings bolstered the bull case for the economy and markets, dispelling growth fears for now. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose more than 1% with every industry group in the green. Big individual contributors included TotalEnergies SE, Glencore Plc and Capgemini SE, which all posted gains on buoyant earnings. Futures on the S&P 500 also gained more than 1%.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

NatWest Profit Soars on Higher Interest Rates, End of Lockdown

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. NatWest Group Plc’s earnings beat expectations in the first quarter on higher interest rates and an economic boost from the U.K.’s emergence from Covid restrictions.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Most New Crypto Is Underwater Relative to Bitcoin Within a Year

About 80% of freshly minted cryptocurrencies are underwater and their average returns are close to zero relative to Bitcoin within a year, according to a Jump Crypto analysis. While there are a few high-profile outliers, the majority of new coins were underperforming within the first month, the public-facing crypto brand for Jump Trading Group found, after analyzing 3,759 tokens -- excluding assets like stablecoins -- that were listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap between the middle of 2013 and the end of last year. Jump measured returns from the token’s inception through the end of 2021.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

UBS's Eva Lee on Growth Outlook for Chinese Stocks

UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office Head of Greater China Equities Eva Lee discusses her views on Chinese markets with David Ingles, on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open". (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Amazon’s Pandemic-Era Buildout Proves Too Much as Demand Cools

Amazon.com Inc. acknowledged that a hiring and warehouse-building binge during the pandemic is catching up with the company as e-commerce sales growth inevitably slows from the torrid pace of the outbreak. That reality will weigh on revenue and profit going forward as consumers return to their pre-pandemic habits and inflation...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Japan Tobacco Considers Joining Exodus From Key Market Russia

Japan Tobacco Inc., the biggest cigarette producer in Russia, is considering selling its operations in the country, potentially joining a raft of international corporations leaving following the invasion of Ukraine. The company is evaluating “various options for the Russia business, including the potential transfer of ownership” given the “challenging and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

South Asia Cranking Up Dirty Power Plants With Gas Too Pricey

South Asia’s emerging economies are cranking up older power plants that burn highly-pollutive fuel oil as rising liquefied natural gas prices put cleaner energy sources out of their reach. Bangladesh is generating 5,000 megawatts of electricity from fuel oil-fired power stations this month, about 25% more than a year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

