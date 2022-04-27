ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World must ‘urgently rethink global food systems’ as 40% of land degraded, UN warns

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6gXR_0fLfoqhk00

Up to 40 per cent of the world’s land is now degraded, with “action on a crisis footing” required to prevent the further loss of natural habitat across an area the size of South America , the United Nations has warned.

Half of the global population is suffering the consequences of the chronic degradation of land, with roughly half the world’s GDP at threat, according to a major new report by the UN’s Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The mismanagement and misuse of resources such as soil, water and biodiversity are threatens the health and continued survival of many species on Earth, including humanity, the report said.

Describing the five-year piece of research as the "most comprehensive" analysis on this topic ever undertaken, the organisation has warned that "business as usual is not a viable pathway for our continued survival and prosperity".

The research – a collaborative effort involving 21 partner organisations – examines the planetary consequences of three scenarios which could occur between now and 2050.

These are: business as usual; restoration of 50 million square km of land; and restoration of 50 million square km of land augmented by the additional conservation of natural areas important for specific ecosystem functions.

The analysis also assessed the potential contributions of land restoration investments to climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, poverty reduction, human health and other key sustainable development goals.

“At no other point in modern history has humanity faced such an array of familiar and unfamiliar risks and hazards, interacting in a hyper-connected and rapidly changing world," the report warns.

"We cannot afford to underestimate the scale and impact of these existential threats.”

The authors added: “Conserving, restoring, and using our land resources sustainably is a global imperative, one that requires action on a crisis footing."

The report singled out the way in which the expansion of intensive farming has had a rapid detrimental impact on the natural world, including being the main driver of devastating deforestation around the world.

Ibrahim Thiaw, the executive secretary of the UNCCD said: “Modern agriculture has altered the face of the planet more than any other human activity.

"We need to urgently rethink our global food systems, which are responsible for 80 per cent of deforestation, 70 per cent of freshwater use, and the single greatest cause of terrestrial biodiversity loss.”

“Investing in large-scale land restoration is a powerful, cost-effective tool to combat desertification, soil erosion, and loss of agricultural production. As a finite resource and our most valuable natural asset, we cannot afford to continue taking land for granted.”

The report warns that roughly half the world’s annual economic output – $44 trillion (£35 trillion) – is being put at risk by the loss of finite resources and nature’s services.

Together they underpin human and environmental health by regulating climate, water, disease, pests, waste and air pollution, while providing numerous other benefits such as recreation and cultural benefits.

But the economic return on the investment of restoring land and reducing degradation, greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss could be as high as $125-140 trillion every year – up to 50 per cent more than the $93 trillion global GDP recorded in 2021.

The UN report also sets out a simple means of finding the capital for this investment.

If over the next decade, just $1.6 trillion was taken from the annual $700bn in "perverse subsidies given to the fossil fuel and agricultural industries", it would enable governments to meet current pledges to restore by 2030 some 1 billion degraded hectares – an area the size of the USA or China – including 250 million hectares of farmland, the report said.

Furthermore, restoring land, soils, forests and other key ecosystems would contribute more than one-third of the cost-effective climate change mitigation needed to limit global warming to 1.5C while also supporting biodiversity conservation, poverty reduction, human health and other key sustainable development goals.

“Hope remains as the decade of restoration has begun,” said Mr Thiaw.

“Now is the time to harness political will, innovation, and collective action to restore our land and soil for short-term recovery and long-term regeneration to ensure a more stable and resilient future.”

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Wildfires in US, Canadian boreal forests could release sizable amount of remaining global carbon budget

A paper by U.S. scientists published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances today finds that fires occurring in U.S. and Canadian boreal forests between now and 2050 could release about 3% of the remaining global carbon budget unless greater investments are made to limit fire size in these carbon-rich forests. The first-of-its-kind study was led by Dr. Carly Phillips, a fellow with the Western States Climate Team at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and co-authored with a team of researchers from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Tufts University, Harvard University, the University of California, and Hamilton College.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Expanding ocean food production under climate change

As the human population and demand for food grow1, the ocean will be called on to provide increasing amounts of seafood. Although fisheries reforms and advances in offshore aquaculture (hereafter 'mariculture') could increase production2, the true future of seafood depends on human responses to climate change3. Here we investigated whether coordinated reforms in fisheries and mariculture could increase seafood production per capita under climate change. We find that climate-adaptive fisheries reforms will be necessary but insufficient to maintain global seafood production per capita, even with aggressive reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions. However, the potential for sustainable mariculture to increase seafood per capita is vast and could increase seafood production per capita under all but the most severe emissions scenario. These increases are contingent on fisheries reforms, continued advances in feed technology and the establishment of effective mariculture governance and best practices. Furthermore, dramatically curbing emissions is essential for reducing inequities, increasing reform efficacy and mitigating risks unaccounted for in our analysis. Although climate change will challenge the ocean's ability to meet growing food demands, the ocean could produce more food than it does currently through swift and ambitious action to reduce emissions, reform capture fisheries and expand sustainable mariculture operations.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Land Degradation#Food Industry#Un#The United Nations
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Phys.org

Protecting species for the good of global climate

When the global community is expected to meet for the second part of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China, in autumn, it must also adopt the next generation of UN biodiversity targets. These will then replace the Aichi Targets that were aimed for until 2020—and have hardly been achieved. Twenty-one "Post-2020 Action Targets for 2030" have already been pre-formulated. While they still have to be finally agreed, they aim to reduce potential threats to biodiversity, improve the well-being of humans, and implement tools and solutions for the conservation of biodiversity.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Critics Claim that "Blue Acceleration" May Potentially Supercharge Ocean Exploitation

Humans have a significant impact on the Earth, but when did we become the primary engine of change in its ecosystems?. Many analysts consider the 1950s a watershed moment in various societal trends. Since then, the world's population has tripled. Fertilizer and water use grew as more food was grown than ever before. Motorway development accelerated to expand automobile ownership, while foreign flights started off to meet a burgeoning need for tourism.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Commerce Department puts solar industry on ice

The U.N. secretary-general recently warned that the world is “sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” So it is a tragic irony that the most immediate and sweeping threat to President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda comes not from the recent push for more fossil fuel development or the intransigence of climate deniers, but from a little-noticed but devastating decision at the Biden administration’s Commerce Department that is bringing America’s booming solar growth to a screeching halt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy