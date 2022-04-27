LSU Baseball falls on the road at UNO

LSU Baseball fell to the University of New Orleans in the largest margin of defeat vs the Privateers since 1986, in a 9-4 loss.

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks & no strikeouts on his 1 1/3 innings pitched outing on Tuesday night.

At the plate, the usually-solid 2-3-4 of Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty combined for just one hit on the night (13 at bats).

LSU starts its series at home vs Georgia on Friday.

