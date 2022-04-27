ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Baseball falls on the road at UNO

By Brian Holland
LSU Baseball fell to the University of New Orleans in the largest margin of defeat vs the Privateers since 1986, in a 9-4 loss.

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks & no strikeouts on his 1 1/3 innings pitched outing on Tuesday night.

At the plate, the usually-solid 2-3-4 of Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty combined for just one hit on the night (13 at bats).

LSU starts its series at home vs Georgia on Friday.

