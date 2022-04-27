ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas girl critically injured after struck by wind blown tree limb

 2 days ago
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—A 7-year-old girl from St. Mary's, Kansas is hospitalized in critical condition after a freak accident. On Saturday, Quinlynn Irene...

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

