Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Turner, Clay, Sanborn, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Yankton, Union, Davison, Hanson and Beadle Counties. In Nebraska, Dakota and Dixon County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
