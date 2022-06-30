All the cheap mattress deals from our favourite bed-in-a-box brands

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up, and although we aren’t in a popular sales period there are still some great discounts to be had, so you can get your hands on a mattress for less.

According to the Sleep Council , you should change your mattress every seven years, so if you’re approaching that deadline, (or are way past it) then maybe savings of over 50 per cent from Emma, up to 45 per cent from Simba or half price on Dreams may tempt you this Easter.

If you have no idea where to begin, then the IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start with expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness to deciphering what memory foam and spring counts are. And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point too.

But, if you’re here to quickly spot the best deals and treat yourself before the summer kicks off, keep reading below as we have scoured all of the best mattress websites so you don’t have to.

The best mattress deals for July 2022 are:

Eve Sleep premium hybrid, double: Was £1,027, now £599, Evesleep.co.uk

Right now, you can save up to 45 per cent on Eve sleep mattresses and bedding at one of our favourite discount sites Brand Alley. The brand’s premium hybrid earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses , with our tester saying that “Eve has excelled itself with this fantastic hybrid mattress.”

They praised the “initial sink” you get from the foam, as well as the decent support underneath. “There are 1,400 full-sized springs in Eve’s premium hybrid, along with five layers of foam... the result is on the firmer side of medium, which is ideal for most people, and those with heavier builds will probably find this the best hybrid for them,” they added. Snap it up while there’s a whopping 42 per cent off.

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, king: Was £1,815, now £1,049, Mattressnextday.co.uk

“Holy comfort levels, this Hypnos mattress is incredible,” said our writer in their review of the best mattresses , where this one took the top spot. It was praised for being supportive, regardless of whether they were sleeping on their front, back or side, thanks to the springs working independently “to support your body and react to movement, weight and shape”. It’s “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers”, making it an ideal pick, particularly while it’s on sale.

Casper hybrid mattress, small double: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

In our previous guide to the best mattresses , our writer said of this, “Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack – “how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £150 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £599.40, Simbasleep.com

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.”

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,299, now £1,379.40, Simbasleep.com

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Emma original, single: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

If you’re looking for a single bed, this one landed a spot in our review of the best kids’s mattresses with our tester identifying that it’s suitable for those aged three and above. “Firmer than we anticipated,” noted our writer, but they found that “it supports and conforms to the body instantly”. It was also found to be “one of the most breathable too” thanks to the fact “the open-cell core materials provide a self-contained ventilation system, keeping the mattress, and those sleeping on it, aerated”. At just £250, this is surely a no-brainer.

Woolroom shetland 13250 no turn mattress, double: Was £2,369, now £1,539.85, Thewoolroom.com

This “Woolroom mattress has as much love poured into it as you could possibly imagine”, praised our writer. The attention to detail is clear, it provides “excellent edge-to-edge support” and you can “choose the tension”, meaning “it’d be good for any body type”, noted our tester. It was “probably the best mattress we tried for ‘cosiness’”, so if you’re looking for something sumptuous, this is the one to choose.

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king: Was £999.99, now £599.99, Otty.com

Having featured in our review of the best mattress for back pain , this was praised by our tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support”. It also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”. Should you be suffering from aches and pains, snap this up while it’s half price.

