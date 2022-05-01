ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What are the Quordle answers today?

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3TTR_0fLfC4rL00

Since the release of Quordle , a spinoff of the viral online game Wordle , players have put their skills to the test, as they can now find the answer to four different puzzles everyday.

Compared to Wordle, which was purchased by The New York Times last January, the goal and format of Quordle remain the same. Players can guess five-letter words, and after each guess, the tiles will turn green, yellow, or grey to show if they have entered the correct letters to the puzzle.

However, in Quordle, players have to guess four five-letter words at the same time in order to win. They have nine tries to answer all four words correctly. So, when you type in a guess, you’re guessing a word for all of the four, different word puzzles.

A new Quordle game will be available to players every day, just like Wordle. So what’s the correct words for today’s Quordle, game #95

Spoilers for game 95 below:

The answers are: NEVER, STAVE, LOUSE, and QUALM.

On social media, many Quordle players have expressed how tough they thought the puzzle was.

“Made a strategically poor choice on the bottom left word, and it ended up costing me. I would have figured out the bottom right with one more turn,”one person tweeted.

“Unfortunately this was my worst one yet,” another said.

Other players were pleased with how they did on the game: “Good day,” one wrote, while another said: “Much better today!!”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Video Game#The New York Times
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: Why do people blindly support Johnny Depp? I’ll tell you why

“If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?” asked everyone’s favourite Hollywood heartthrob-turned-bad-boy Johnny Depp, in court.He was talking, of course, about his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he is sueing for libel in the US over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. During her testimony, the actress has accused Depp of physical and sexual abuse.If Depp’s phrase feels familiar, that’s because it is: survivors, families of victims and domestic abuse campaigners have worked tirelessly to stop society using such victim-blaming tropes. Instead of asking a woman why she didn’t escape abuse, ask the man...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

WhatsApp update brings array of improvements, including message reactions, bigger chats and larger files

WhatsApp has added a host of new changes, including one of its most obviously missing features.Users will now be able to react to messages with emoji, responding to chats without having to go to the full length of writing out a post.The changes also bring a much larger file limit and bigger chats.Many of the features were already present in competing apps, such as Telegram and Slack.And they come as WhatsApp is pushing its new ‘Communities’ tools, which aim to allow people to have a hub for different conversations such as in a school or workplace. All of the new...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Voices: I was groped by a male celebrity at the Baftas – what happened to Rachel Riley is sadly nothing new

I’ve never met Rachel Riley, but I feel a distinct sense of kinship with her. That’s because when she talks about her experience of sexual harassment – the Countdown presenter, who’s 36, revealed on a podcast that a male celebrity had “upskirted” her at a party and then shared the footage with his friends – I am immediately transported to the time a powerful male celebrity groped me at the Baftas. This is not to detract from Riley’s experience by sharing my own, or to centre myself in the narrative. It is simply to shout “Me too!” as loudly as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk’s Twitter backers suggest a big fight for the future of the social network

Elon Musk’s financial backers for his Twitter buyout suggest a conflicting future for the social media site.The billionaire Tesla chief’s ascent to potential head of Twitter already had a strange history – starting as the company’s largest shareholder with a seat on the board, to declining that position, and then offering a full takeover that was unexpectedly accepted.But Mr Musk’s supporters for the $44 billion bid include organisations that he, and his advocates, have criticised in the past.Elon gets some equity partners for Twitter takeover, including DFJ and Sequoia Capital. pic.twitter.com/6rxz7TXvox— Dan Primack (@danprimack) May 5, 2022On 27 April, Mr...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy