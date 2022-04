ROCKTON — Boylan’s Aidan Spanier fouled a ball behind home plate. Hononegah catcher Ryan Hamilton dove. Bowen Smith started screaming and pumping his fist. “I was fired up,” Smith, Hononegah’s shortstop said after Hamilton’s full-length dive produced the first out in the seventh inning of Hononegah’s 2-1 win over Boylan on Thursday. “That was huge. If he didn’t make that play, the game might have ended differently.”

ROCKTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO