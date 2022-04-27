ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Clinton man arrested for allegedly selling meth

By THOMAS GEYER tgeyer@qctimes.com
 2 days ago

An investigation by Clinton patrol officers into a suspicious person standing in an alley late Friday has led to the arrest of a Clinton man for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine. Donald John Holm, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 49...

