IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Payton Wensel was a champion racer at Linn-Mar, but the adjustment to Division I track and field was difficult. “The past couple years I felt I was in this pit mentally. I didn’t see the end in sight,” Wensel said. “So this year seeing the end in sight I’m like ‘oh my goodness, I need to put as much time and energy into this as I can because I don’t have that much time left.’ I started looking at things in a more positive way.”

