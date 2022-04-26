ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin, Schumer Discuss New Tax Hike, Deficit Cut Proposal (2)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey holdout Senator Joe Manchin said Tuesday he discussed a tax increase and deficit reduction bill with Senate Majority Leader. as a...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 48

RD Mercer
2d ago

Typical demorat MOS, create a false economic catastrophe, spend trillions of taxpayer $, then raise taxes.

Reply(11)
25
luckyone
2d ago

They need to give back half of their money that they stole from the taxpayers then put in jail

Reply(1)
26
Truth#11
2d ago

we have to get these people out of Office. They do not work for the American people

Reply
23
Related
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Has Worked So Hard to Kill the Democratic Agenda That He Jokes With Republicans About Switching Parties

Click here to read the full article. According to a forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in February 2021 told a group of three Republican senators that he would become an independent and caucus with the GOP if Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) were their leader in the Senate. Asked about the excerpt from This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, Manchin on Thursday claimed his remark was being made out to be something it wasn’t. Many Republicans like to get on his case about why he continues to stay a Democrat, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Gop
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The case for exiling Manchin and Sinema from the Democratic Party

There are plenty of reasons that President Biden and the Democrats are in trouble this November. The lingering pandemic and worsening inflation are up there, but the inability of congressional Democrats to capitalize on their narrow majorities in the House and Senate has been just as consequential. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mostly kept her caucus in line, but in the Senate, two Democrats — Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — are almost single-handedly responsible for torpedoing Biden's presidency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say Tuesday whether he has confidence in Dianne Feinstein’s ability to serve in the Senate.

Here's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.):. "It's great for Europe [and] for the United States in terms of stability, particularly at a time in which we have the challenges of Ukraine. Obviously, Le Pen did better than others expected. But, you know, populism is not only alive in France. It's alive all over, including here in the United States. So it's a reflection of the sentiment of some of the electorate as they face challenges in their lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy