ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chargers' Will Clapp: Signing with Chargers

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Clapp signed a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Clapp...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Jaguars Have Made A Decision On Josh Allen

An official decision has been made on the football future of one of the NFL’s Josh Allens. Yes, there are two Josh Allen’s in the NFL and both are pretty good at their jobs. This one, however, has to do with the former No. 7 overall pick. Oh, wait, they’re both former seventh-overall picks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star edge David Ojiegbe to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NFC North 2022 NFL Draft order, needs, picks, grades: Team-by-team updates, selections, tracker and more

The NFL has hosted whirlwinds of change this offseason, and the NFC North was no exception. Aaron Rodgers returned to Green Bay to remain the Packers' star signal-caller, but his top target, Davante Adams, fled for silver-and-black pastures. Minnesota, meanwhile, is kicking off a new regime, with Kevin O'Connell replacing Mike Zimmer atop the Vikings' staff. The Lions are entering the next step of their own rebuild. And the Bears, with Matt Eberflus now in charge, are shuffling the roster around Justin Fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft grades: Giants pick Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 overall, beefing up offensive line

One of the biggest prospects -- literally -- in the 2022 NFL Draft has found his new home. A year after helping Alabama win the national championship, 6-foot-7, 337-pound offensive tackle Evan Neal has landed with the Giants, going No. 7 overall in Thursday's first round. The 21-year-old lineman was widely expected to be one of the first blockers off the board, fresh off an All-American run as the Crimson Tide's blind-side bookend and bringing three years of starting experience across the trenches.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Espn#Saints#American Football
Yardbarker

Chiefs Trade Up, Land Top CB Trent McDuffie

After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall to draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs haven't spent high draft picks or significant salary-cap space on cornerbacks under general manager Brett Veach, but they've seen quality results. However, even with the successes of 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton and 2020 fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs entered the draft with a massive void at corner. Deandre Baker — who struggled to earn consistent playing time in 2021 — topped the depth chart along with Sneed and Fenton, following the losses of Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes this offseason. Ward was a multi-year starter for the Chiefs, and Hughes earned significant playing time in '21, his only year with the Chiefs. Ward played more than 67% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2021, fourth-most on the team. Hughes played more than 45%. Regardless of how KC addresses the position in the long run, there's a lot of playing time to be won for the right players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys NFL draft targets for Day 2: Nakobe Dean, David Ojabo, George Pickens among top names still available

The 2022 NFL Draft is now well underway, and there was no shortage of excitement and drama on Day 1 -- including a blockbuster trade by the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown. Combined with the selection of defensive specimen Jordan Davis, it was a dominant first round for Philly, but also for the New York Giants, who grabbed both defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal -- two of the best at their respective positions. The Dallas Cowboys decided to sit tight at No. 24 and deliver a bit of drama of their own.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox 19

Bengals take cornerback, defensive tackle on second day of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals addressed team needs in the secondary and defensive line on Friday in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft . Cincinnati took Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick after trading up from their 63rd pick via a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The team then took Defensive Tackle Zach Carter out of Florida with the 95th overall pick.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Delivers timely hits

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Padres. Vogelbach accounted for the majority of Pittsburgh's offense Friday, first driving in a run with an infield single in the opening frame. He followed that up with another RBI single four innings later. Vogelbach has swung a hot bat across his last 10 starts, collecting 12 hits in 37 at-bats while also accruing six RBI and scoring four runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win

Thompson amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over Denver. Thompson tied Gary Payton for second on the team with 15 points in the contest, but it was his work in other areas that stood out. The sharpshooter's nine boards were two more than he had previously grabbed in any game this season, and he also doubled his season-best mark with four steals. This was Thompson's lowest scoring effort of the series, but the increased production across the box score largely makes up for the modest point total.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy