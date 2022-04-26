Chargers' Will Clapp: Signing with Chargers

After standing pat through the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made their jump to No. 21 overall to draft Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs haven't spent high draft picks or significant salary-cap space on cornerbacks under general manager Brett Veach, but they've seen quality results. However, even with the successes of 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton and 2020 fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs entered the draft with a massive void at corner. Deandre Baker — who struggled to earn consistent playing time in 2021 — topped the depth chart along with Sneed and Fenton, following the losses of Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes this offseason. Ward was a multi-year starter for the Chiefs, and Hughes earned significant playing time in '21, his only year with the Chiefs. Ward played more than 67% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 2021, fourth-most on the team. Hughes played more than 45%. Regardless of how KC addresses the position in the long run, there's a lot of playing time to be won for the right players.

