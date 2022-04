The Green Bay Packers moved up in the order on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft to take North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson at Pick 34. In the deal, Green Bay sent Picks 53 and 59 to the Minnesota Vikings for Pick 34. That’s the second in-division trade in as many days for new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, for those counting at home. The Detroit Lions sent Picks 32, 34 and 66 for Picks 12 and 46, so that selection bounced around the NFC North.

