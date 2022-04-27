Australian sustainable infrastructure fund makes first acquisition

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Federation Asset Management has agreed to buy a majority stake in a 150 megawatt energy storage project, the first asset for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset (SARA) Fund, pitched as the only energy transition fund focused on Australia.

Federation said on Wednesday it is buying the stake in the Riverina and Darlington Point Battery Energy Storage Systems in the state of New South Wales from privately owned Edify Energy for an undisclosed sum.

Construction on the project, which will use Tesla Megapack storage units, is due to start later this year and be completed by early-2024, with enough potential to power more than 46,000 homes for two hours of peak demand.

The project is attractive due to its location in the middle of the National Electricity Market grid and the contracts it has lined up with Shell Energy and EnergyAustralia, owned by Hong Kong’s CLP Holdings, Federation Asset Management co-founder Stephen Panizza said.

Federation aims to raise A$750 million for its SARA Fund and last year lined up Chicago-based alternative asset manager GCM Grosvenor as an anchor investor.