BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama coffee lovers, this story is for you. Scooter’s Coffee is set to open in Boaz!. City leaders announced Scooter’s Coffee is coming to the Boaz community as a result of a multi-unit agreement recently signed by local business owners Michael and Jenny Higdon. The coffee shop, based out of Omaha, Nebraska, is best known for its fast drive-thru and specialty coffee including expresso beverages, Red Bull infusions, baked from scratch pastries and much more.

BOAZ, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO