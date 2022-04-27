ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Treasure Coast lawmaker wants pool company's license suspended

By Meghan McRoberts
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1IvR_0fLdDKn300

State Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, is calling for the suspension of Pro Pool Builders license.

Complaints continue to pile up at Treasure Coast law enforcement agencies about unfinished pools, money lost and management not returning customer calls.

Nearly 30 complaints have been made to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. At least a dozen complaints have been filed with the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The Attorney General's Office has also received 15 complaints from Boynton Beach, Loxahatchee, Jupiter and the Treasure Coast.

Yvette Jelinek, in Jupiter, filed one of those complaints with the attorney general.

She signed her contract with Pro Pool Builders last June.

After paying $26,000, she said, she stopped hearing from the company in February. She has a mound of sand in her yard, ripped-up grass, a large hole with rebar and standing water.

"At night, we have a symphony of frogs," Jelinek said. "I didn't want a hole sitting there for months like it is now."

RELATED: Customers of Pro Pool Builders out thousands of dollars, left with big empty holes

Snyder said he called the Department of Business and Professional Regulation this week, calling for the suspension of Pro Pool Builders license.

"The first step is trying to get that license put on hold," Snyder said. "My call to any zoning or permitting authority on the Treasure Coast — stop issuing permits to Pro Pool Builders immediately."

This is the second pool company in less than a year that has been investigated in Snyder’s district.

The owners of Amore Pools Inc., Chrystal and Brian Washburn, remain in jail on charges related to fraud, money laundering and scheming to take millions of dollars from customers.

Snyder is disappointed to hear of another potential "bad actor."

"They have failed their customers and we're seeing the ramifications all up and down the Treasure Coast, and we've got to do something about this," Snyder said.

He said there are ways the state could potentially step in, which he is exploring.

"If municipalities and counties fail to take the proper steps to protect their consumers, that's when the legislature gets involved and says, 'We're going to pass standards across the state level,' and it certainly seems on the Treasure Coast, we're trying very hard to go in that direction," Snyder said.

Martin County's licensing board meets Wednesday. Numerous Pro Pool Builders customers plan to attend to voice their concerns about the company.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Stuart, FL
Government
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Stuart, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Loxahatchee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Rebar#Money Laundering#State#Pro Pool Builders#The Treasure Coast
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy