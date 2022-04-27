Sports shorts: Lodi softball rolls vs. Tokay

The Lodi High softball team cruised to a 7-2 victory over Tokay on Monday at Lodi Softball Complex, with a complete game from Kenedi Brooks.

Brooks struck out six batters while walking none and allowing eight hits and two earned runs.

At the plate, Kayleigh Coberly went 3-for-4 with two runs, Kiana Mazza was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, Haylee Gonzalez was 2-for-4, Corinthia Rivera was 2-for-3, Tealla Rivera had a single and two RBIs, and Hannah Escalante and Justice Kent each singled.

Lodi (8-14, 4-6 TCAL) plays at St. Mary's (15-6, 6-3) today, and Tokay (4-13, 0-9) will host West (6-12, 2-8) at 5 p.m. today at Arnaiz Softball Complex.

YOUTH SPORTS

Junior Giants signups

The Lodi Junior Giants are taking signups through May 13 for its free non-competitive summer league.

The program is open to boys and girls from ages 5 to 18, with four divisions by age in T-ball, baseball and softball. The summer league includes one practice and one game per week, starting from June 6 to July 29. Start times are 5:30 or 6:30.

Coaches are needed as well. All equipmenbt is provided.

To sign up, visit www.jrgiants.org. For more details, contact Russ Lake at lodijrgiants@gmail.com.