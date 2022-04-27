ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Clashes in Ethiopia kill 20 Muslim worshippers -regional Islamic leader

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, April 27 (Reuters) - Twenty Muslim worshippers were killed in Ethiopia's Amhara region in clashes with unidentified armed men, an Islamic leader in the region said.

The violence was unrelated to a conflict in the neighbouring Tigray region, which erupted in November 2020 and spilled over into Amhara and Afar regions last year.

"The incident happened yesterday when Muslims were on their way to bury an individual," Seid Muhammed, president of the Amhara Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Seid said the armed men threw an explosive device at the Muslim crowd in the town of Gondar, killing three people and wounding five. The other victims died in ensuing clashes.

"There were lootings of shops and there were attempts to set fire to three mosques. One mosque suffered minor damage where its mat was set on fire," he said.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration, said the incident was under investigation and he would give an update later.

A humanitarian source said 15 injured people had been transported to Gondar Referral Hospital, and it was unclear how many had been shot or injured by explosives.

In 2019, authorities arrested five people suspected of burning down four mosques in the town of Motta in the same region.

Fighting in Ethiopia's wider conflict has eased since the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire last month, saying it would allow humanitarian aid to enter Tigray.

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power in 2018, he introduced sweeping political and economic reforms that won him international praise, culminating in the award of the Nobel Peace Prize for peacemaking efforts with long-time enemy Eritrea.

However, regional elites say Abiy's reforms have centralised power to the detriment of Ethiopia's federal character, and some have sought to assert their own authority, leading to strife.

Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
RELIGION
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of an Islamist group rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to protest recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group and fresh clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Reuters

Tigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says spokesperson

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - Rebellious Tigrayan forces are completely withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces told Reuters on Monday, saying he hoped it meant that desperately needed food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray. "Our forces have left all...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Tigray Region#Eritrea#Islamic#Amhara#Muslims#Gondar Referral Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Jihadist group in Mali says it has captured mercenary with Russia's notorious Wagner group which is also operating in Ukraine

A jihadist group fighting against the military junta in Mali claims to have captured a soldier from the shady Russian military group Wagner. Militants from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) said today that they captured the Wagner fighter during a battle in Ségou state, in the south of the country, earlier this month.
AFRICA
BBC

Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast

China has condemned an attack that killed three of its citizens in Pakistan, demanding that Islamabad fight against those involved. Three Chinese tutors and a Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi University's Confucius Institute on Tuesday. The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said it carried out...
WORLD
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy