ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrew Woolfolk, Saxophonist For Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies At 71

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD3Yh_0fLcoitF00

Losing anyone in the Black community hits us on a personal level, but it’s especially hurtful saying goodbye to one of our musical icons.

Legendary saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, known primarily for his work with Earth, Wind & Fire from the 1970s to 1990s, sadly passed away over the weekend after suffering from an illness for the past six years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Earth, Wind & Fire (@earthwindandfire)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INS TAG RAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

EW&F lead falsetto singer Philip Bailey delivered the news following 71-year-old Woolfolk’s death on Sunday (April 24), writing of his dear friend via Instagram, “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates,” going on to add, “Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

Woolfork was a vital contributor to the group’s distinctive sound, being inducted alongside the other members in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000, and even getting his own induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame as a solo musician in 2017.

More great accomplishments from the late Andrew Woolfolk below, via TMZ :

“Woolfolk was with Earth, Wind & Fire through their most formative and influential years in music — having contributed to some of their biggest hits, including ‘September,’ ‘Boogie Wonderland,’ ‘Reasons,’ ‘Let’s Groove,’ ‘That’s the Way of the World,’ ‘Sing a Song,’ ‘Fantasy,’ ‘Shining Star,’ ‘After the Love Has Gone,’ ‘Devotion’ and many more.

He took a break from the band in the late ’80s and early ’90s — going on to collab with other artists like Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, Stanley Turrentine and others — but reunited with the boys thereafter to perform and tour into the 21st century.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We send our thoughts and prayers to the immediate family of Andrew Woolfolk, his extended list of family and close friends and of course his musical tribe within Earth, Wind & Fire. Remember him fondly with these great hits below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Bailey
Person
Deniece Williams
Person
Andrew Woolfolk
Person
Greg Kelly
Person
Stanley Turrentine
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Fred Hampton
scitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Spacecraft Wreckage on Mars – Perseverance’s Cone-Shaped Backshell

Eyeing some of the components that enabled the Perseverance rover to get safely to the Martian surface could provide valuable insights for future missions. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed both the parachute that assisted the agency’s Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021. Engineers with the Mars Sample Return program asked whether Ingenuity could provide this perspective. What resulted were 10 aerial color images captured on April 19 during Ingenuity’s Flight 26.
PASADENA, CA
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saxophonist#Music Hall#Earth Wind Fire#High School
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Mars’ death-spiraling moon captured in gorgeous eclipse video

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured the clearest ever footage of a solar eclipse over Mars, and the results are out of this world. The rover snapped the ethereal video of Mars’ potato-shaped moon, Phobos, moving across the face of the sun on April 2. During the eclipse, Phobos projected its uneven shadow over the Martian surface — appearing almost as though it was the pupil of a gigantic eyeball rolling in its socket.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...
MUSIC
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We’ve Arrived! NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Starts the Delta Front Campaign

We made it! Perseverance is at the delta, and showering us with incredible images to pore over. Mars 2020 is officially out of “Rapid Traverse” mode, where we put the pedal to the metal and focused on driving quickly. We are back to standard operations now, and the team is beginning our Delta Front Campaign. For more on why exploring the delta is so thrilling, check out last week’s article. We haven’t left the Crater Floor Campaign totally behind us though, as we’ll investigate the contact between the rocks of the crater floor and those that make up the delta, as well as between different types of crater floor rocks named ‘Máaz’ and ‘Séítah.’
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy