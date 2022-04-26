Woman arrested after standoff at Tempe Marketplace

By Danielle Chavira ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Police issued a shelter in place order for residents on Lee Street near Kipling Street and 72nd Avenue. The order came at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there is a suspicious person in the area. “There is a threat to your safety. If you are indoors, remain there. If you are outdoors, go indoors and remain there until further notice,” the alert from JeffCom911co read. Arvada Police Department has issued a shelter in place order for 7000 Block Lee Street. Due to suspicious person and activity. There is a threat to your safety. If you are indoors, remain there. If you are outdoors, go indoors and remain there until further notice. — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) April 30, 2022 Further details about the situation have not been released. Earlier on Saturday morning, Jeffcom911co alerted residents to police activity on Oak Street near 72nd Avenue. That location is just west of the shelter in place order. APD says they were serving a search warrant between Miller and Oak Streets.

