Woman arrested after standoff at Tempe Marketplace

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police released body-camera footage on Thursday afternoon of the shootout between officers and suspect Nicholas Cowan, which left officer Denise Bruce-Jones hospitalized. The graphic video shows Cowan shooting Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away from the Phoenix gas station, investigators said. Cowan’s ex-girlfriend called 911...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after Phoenix police followed him all over the Valley and then used a special tool to bring his car to a stop on Friday. Arizona’s Family News Chopper was over the scene when officers deployed a “grappler” from their SUV that attached to the silver car in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road in Tempe just after 4 p.m. Officers then fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds at the suspect, who was still in his car and wouldn’t come out. After about 10 minutes, officers used a K-9 to help pull him out of the driver’s side door.
NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler family is calling for justice after a teenager allegedly shot and killed a man on Sunday night. Police said it happened after Hans Seide and a teenager who knew each other got into an altercation in an apartment complex near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surveillance video has captured a man approaching an elderly woman in her driveway and then robbing her at gunpoint. What’s more, Claudette Jones said he followed her home from the bank. “It was very terrifying to see that gun in my face,” Jones said....
PHOENIX — A Valley man has been indicted after police recovered more than $1.2 million in drugs and narcotics, authorities said Monday. Luis Nieblas-Beltran faces seven counts, including for conspiracy and for possession of narcotics, after police retrieved large quantities of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, last month, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The defendant responsible for an RV crash that severely injured other motorists in Chandler has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Arnold J. Serrano, 32, received his punishment Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges related to a chaotic crash last summer near Frye and Dobson roads.
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Police issued a shelter in place order for residents on Lee Street near Kipling Street and 72nd Avenue. The order came at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials say there is a suspicious person in the area.
“There is a threat to your safety. If you are indoors, remain there. If you are outdoors, go indoors and remain there until further notice,” the alert from JeffCom911co read.
Arvada Police Department has issued a shelter in place order for 7000 Block Lee Street. Due to suspicious person and activity. There is a threat to your safety. If you are indoors, remain there. If you are outdoors, go indoors and remain there until further notice.
Further details about the situation have not been released.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Jeffcom911co alerted residents to police activity on Oak Street near 72nd Avenue. That location is just west of the shelter in place order.
APD says they were serving a search warrant between Miller and Oak Streets.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oracle Road is closed just north of Rudasill Road because of a deadly crash. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one fatality. The vehicles came to rest in the northbound lanes, which were closed...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Juan Hernandez says his favorite room in the house is the kitchen. “Whoa, we got some good chicken,” Juan says as he shows 3 On Your Side prepping dinner. Simply put, Hernandez enjoys cooking. But what he doesn’t enjoy is looking at his broken-down kitchen cabinets. Even his drawers need to be replaced. “Oh, this one is bad. This drawer holds my utensils.”
PHOENIX – One person was killed early Friday in a wreck involving an impaired driver in Chandler, authorities said. A truck and a sedan collided on Arizona Avenue between of Elliot and Warner roads around 12:30 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. The 59-year-old woman...
PHOENIX — Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon. Police say a car was blocking the roadway near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Inside, police found an adult man that appeared to be passed out, along with...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
MESA, AZ — Police say they have made an arrest more than three decades after the murder of a young woman in Mesa. Susan Amy Morse was found dead in her apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1989. Police say the...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A migrant has escaped the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after they were hospitalized on Wednesday, April 17. Authorities said the migrant, who was getting care at Banner UMC, escaped. Border Patrol agents from the Nogales and Tucson stations searched the area,...
