The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO