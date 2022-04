AJ Schuetz took quite a few shots, but it was the one that went in that mattered the most. In the waning minutes of Tuesday night’s Cedar Run District game against visiting Osbourn Park, the forward found the net for the game-winning goal, icing the cake in a 4-3 comeback win for Patriot (7-3-1 overall, 6-2-1 in district). Schuetz has 18 goals on the season.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO