Houston, TX

Houston 5, Texas 1

ESPN
 2 days ago

LOB--Houston 4, Texas 4. 2B--Alvarez (2). HR--Tucker (3), off Hearn; García (3), off Odorizzi. RBI--Peña (7), Gurriel...

www.espn.com

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas' first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
BASEBALL
Fardaws Aimaq commits to Texas Tech while still mulling NBA draft

Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, the 2021 WAC Player of the Year, has committed to Texas Tech. Aimaq, who has also entered his name into the NBA draft, chose the Red Raiders from a final five that also featured Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga and Texas. "If I come back, I think...
LUBBOCK, TX
ESPN

Guardians head into matchup against the Athletics on losing streak

LINE: Athletics -138, Guardians +117; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the Oakland Athletics. Oakland is 10-9 overall and 4-3 at home. The Athletics are 6-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents. Cleveland is 7-12...
OAKLAND, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with the 33rd pick. Grade: B

With the 33rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall. The Buccaneers traded out of the first round of the 2022 draft, but they may have picked up a guy they had with a first-round grade in Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall. Last season, Hall had 30 total pressures, 27 stops, and 25 tackles. Hall spent 24 snaps in the A-gap, 376 in the B-gap. 85 over the offensive tackles, and 21 outside the tackles. So, at 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds, Hall is a versatile defender that new Bucs head coach Todd Bowles and his staff will obviously have interesting ideas regarding Hall's deployment.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns  the team with the best record in the NBA this season  have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It'll start in Phoenix on Monday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Fantasy women's basketball: Phoenix Mercury loaded with strong options

2021 record: 19-13 2021 offensive efficiency: (104.3, second in WNBA) 2021 defensive efficiency: (101.3, seventh) Jump ahead: Offseason moves | Key stats | Top fantasy options | Sleeper. About the Mercury. Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith played together in 2020, so expectations were high for the Mercury to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

WNBA 2022: Ranking the top 25 players in the league

The ability to battle inside and also hit the mid-range-and-beyond jump shot has become the definition of great post play in professional basketball, and the WNBA currently has some of the best to ever do it. So it's not surprising that three league MVPs in their mid-to-late 20s with that skill set lead the way in ESPN's 2022 preseason ranking of the top 25 players in the WNBA.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

A few hours before Game 6 of his teams first-round series in Toronto got started on Thursday night, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was busy watching film. It wasnt tape of the Raptors. He was watching the Miami Heat. The next challenge is now known for the 76ers, and Rivers wasted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

Luka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach now was the point guard then when the Mavericks had split the first four games of the 2011 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. He recalls people thinking Dallas might not even get out of that series.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

2022 NBA playoffs: Betting tips for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue on Friday night with a pivotal Game 6 matchup. In what is perhaps the most entertaining first-round series, the Memphis Grizzlies came back again to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Tuesday night. Ja Morant led the way with a 30-point, near triple-double performance and some jaw-dropping plays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

