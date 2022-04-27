Houston 5, Texas 1

With the 33rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall. The Buccaneers traded out of the first round of the 2022 draft, but they may have picked up a guy they had with a first-round grade in Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall. Last season, Hall had 30 total pressures, 27 stops, and 25 tackles. Hall spent 24 snaps in the A-gap, 376 in the B-gap. 85 over the offensive tackles, and 21 outside the tackles. So, at 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds, Hall is a versatile defender that new Bucs head coach Todd Bowles and his staff will obviously have interesting ideas regarding Hall’s deployment.

TAMPA, FL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO