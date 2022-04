Two NL East foes start a weekend series on Friday night in New York when the Phillies travel to face the Mets. The Mets are one of the best stories in all of baseball, posting one of the top records to date at 14-6 behind elite hitting and pitching. Now, they face one of the most vaunted offenses in baseball in the Phillies that boasts a ton of power, but suspect pitching has led to a 10-10 start.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO