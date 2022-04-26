ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Boys Varsity Track finishes 3rd place at County Meet

By Admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boys track scored 110 points and finished in 3rd place at...

Record-Courier

Area Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, April 28

Streetsboro leaders: N. Newman double, single. M. Klimak double. S. Michniak single, RBI. Mogadore leaders: Wiliams 2-for-2, triple, single, RBI. Lanham 2 singles, 3 RBIs. Graham 2 singles, RBI. Skye tossed a four-hit shutout, walking 2 while striking out 5. KENT ROOSEVELT 7, HIGHLAND 2. Roosevelt – 100 – 311...
LODI, OH
