At Least 8 People Wanted In Murder Of Baltimore Bouncer Marco Nunez

Marco Nunez Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers/GoFundMe

Police have identified eight persons of interest in a recent homicide that claimed the life of a 30-year-old bouncer in Baltimore.

Marco Nunez was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, police said.

Nunez was a bouncer at Rodos Bar and was identified by his employer, Fox Baltimore reports.

On Tuesday evening, Baltimore police released images of several persons in interest and are asking anyone who recognizes any of them to come forward.

His death has sent shockwaves through the community and investigators have taken a big step in their investigation.

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered to anyone with information. Governor Larry Hogan also said an additional $8,000 is being added to the reward, bringing the total reward amount to $16,000.

People can contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

