SNAP Benefits: Amazon Offers a Discount on Prime Membership With Your EBT Card

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2022-04-27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIuCu_0fLanJyx00
Julie Clopper / Getty Images

Even after raising its annual regular price for Amazon Prime service by $20, Amazon offers ways for certain customers to save money. Shoppers who are recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) may qualify to save 50% off their Prime membership.

You can also use your SNAP card to purchase fresh groceries and other qualified products on Amazon.

To see if you qualify for 50% off Prime, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify. To show you are an EBT recipient, enter your EBT number, upload an image of your card, and select the state that issued the card from the dropdown menu. Amazon wants qualifying participants to know their EBT card will not be used to pay for the discounted membership, which is $6.99 per month.

Recipients of other government assistance programs — including Medicare, Direct Express (DE), the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TTANF) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program — may also qualify. Additionally, for a limited time you can upload an Economic Income Payment (EIP) card to qualify for the discount.

To apply through any of these programs, upload a document showing your selected program, the date of issue or valid expiration date, and the assistance amount approved. The name on the document must match your Amazon account name.

The discounted Prime membership for low-income households provides all the same benefits as a full-price Prime membership, including exclusive access to additional savings, free two-day delivery of more than 100 million items, access to the Amazon Prime streaming service and free unlimited photo storage.

Additionally, through a new program sponsored by Sprint, college students can receive a Prime Student membership free for six months, and 50% off of the standard cost after that. A Prime Student account offers free two-day shipping on many items, ad-free access to more than 2 million songs, and access to movies and TV shows through Amazon Prime’s streaming service.

Student accounts will not have access to the Kindle Owner’s Lender’s Library, 20% off diapers, or household benefit sharing.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

Comments / 18

quiet down
05-02

people love bashing fellow Americans , but it's okay with them when the government send billions to other countries , give bail outs to corporations while their ceo' make millions a year in salaries. but that's okay , let's whine because someone just might get something for nothing .

Reply
12
Sue Ramsey
04-28

Discounts for the poor,many of whom are raising families on low incomes,and most seniors who can't work along with the rest of the disabled people,really need the discount. Have you looked at rent prices lately? You'll say most poor are in low income housing so what's the problem? 33 to 35% of your income is then your rent,but it takes literally years to get your subsidy,which most landlords won't work with,even though it is more secure financially for landlords then without it. Before you go ballistic hating the poor,please remember most people on disability (about 40% of the rent for a 1 bedroom in Boulder for many), did work and pay taxes. Still clipping coupons,making things last.Since when do the wealthy need discounts? Greed from consumers won't change profit for the other wealthy.Goodwill earned through considering the needs of the disabled and other poor has and we thank them and spend there.

Reply(1)
9
Cindy Barney
04-27

Get real what about the ones who don’t get all these free benefits

Reply(2)
12
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
203K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

