NATICK – Mary A. (Reiser) Lessard of Natick, died Sunday April 24, 2022 at age 72. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Leona (Kaminski) and Francis Reiser. Mary was the beloved wife of the late George E. Lessard, and the devoted mother of Paul E. Lessard and his wife Nadine of Natick, and the late Jennifer Lessard. She was the sister of Lillian Racicot and her husband Richard Agurkis, Elizabeth Reiser, Martin and James Reiser, and the late Frank, Richard, and William Reiser, Janet Relf, and Nancy Miller, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO