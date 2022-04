James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. Bernett was a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania and she played at South Fayette High School before going on to James Madison. The sophomore was a star for James Madison, starting through her first two seasons at the school, and playing a key role in helping the team make it to the College World Series in 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO