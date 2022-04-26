ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Taste of Tuscany at Firenze Ristorante Toscano & Bar in FiDi

cititour.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the heart of the Fiancial District, diners can now be whisked away on a Tuscan getaway. Firenze Ristorante Toscano & Bar can be found inside Eataly Downtown. Guests will discover classic Florentine cuisine, an expertly curated wine list, and inventive cocktails while taking in views of...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

6 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between April 27th - May 3rd

Popular Twitter comedian Elon Musk (SNL, your nightmares) decided this week that he'd just buy the whole platform, setting off an existential crisis for the rest of us as we inch closer to eating, shopping, and living in the Metaverse for good. For now, there's still a real world for your local news to report on, where you can watch music videos with your friends at the bar, and eat your food offline (even if you followed it online first). Keep the real world going round at one of these events this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

NYC's 16 best restaurants for group dining

Please every palate without the unending group chat. Groups! Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live a blissfully solitary existence out in the woods without ending up on some kind of government watch list. Ok, maybe some can (and, if you’re reading this, Jerry, why do you even have internet out there?), but those of us still in NYC will inevitably need to find restaurants perfect for large parties celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, big promotions, belated or pre-lated holidays and general getting the band back together events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem bakery establishes National Rugelach Day

NEW YORK - Friday, April 29, marked the inaugural National Rugelach Day, in celebration of the small sweet bites.Rugelach have a history as rich as their taste, and the dessert has transcended culture. The treats are traditionally Jewish, but the pastry chef behind the holiday is a Black man, Alvin Lee Smalls."I've been baking it for 50 years, so I feel that everybody should know about it," Smalls told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell when she asked why he thought the dessert deserved praise.Rugelach is a tasty pastry filled with fruit or chocolate, usually with nuts. Smalls first discovered rugelach while training in the bakery at New York Presbyterian Hospital."I asked the chef to give me a try," Smalls said. "Everything was from scratch then."Smalls would not reveal his secret ingredients, but he said the key lies in the dough. He has been buying the same brand flour, butter and cream cheese for decades, ensuring his customers receive the quality they crave."Cook the raisin to make it plump, sweet," he told me. "Inside moist, outside flaky."You can visit Lee Lee's Bakery on West 118th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Miami

NYC’s sexy bistro Dirty French opens as a steakhouse in Brickell

From Italian to Japanese to American to Israeli—is there a cuisine Major Food Group (MFG) hasn’t touched locally? Yes, but it’s only a matter of time (read: there's more in the pipeline). Currently, however, the NYC–based hospitality group is giving the French steakhouse a whirl with their latest restaurant to open in Miami, Dirty French Steakhouse.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrillist

NYC Unveils Its SummerStage Lineup of Free Concerts

New York City will be in full concert mode this summer. If Pier 17's Summer Concert Series kicking off in May wasn't enough, NYC's SummerStage events are also returning. Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, the New York-favorite outdoor concert series, is officially launching for the season in June, and it will bring over 90 free-to-attend and benefit shows across all five boroughs this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscany#Tuscan Wine#Vineyards#Fidi#Food Drink#Eataly Downtown#Cocktails#Italian#The Ponte Vecchio#Vespro#Sporcato#Cosmopolita#Vin Santo Cantucci
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in New York, New York

This list is based on prior costumer reviews. The tempting, simplistic taste of his burgers was spread as an emergency bulletin by word of mouth, resulting in a "domino effect" in which (long) lines became a daily, typical image from the time it opened until it closed in the evening. The black Iron Burger is the specialty with many choices to accompany it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theodysseyonline.com

25 Reasons To Be Proud You're From New York City

The greatest city in the world is undeniably New York City. At times, we have all hated living in New York City. From the rat invested subways to the overly enthusiastic tourists, many New Yorkers seem to forget why so many people are in awe whenever they see those skyscrapers for the first time. Whether you were born in the big city, lived here your whole life or you just moved here recently, here are 25 reasons to remind you of why you should be proud you’re from the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ELLE DECOR

How Do You Put the Brooklyn in High-Rise Living? Just Ask Leyden Lewis

You can’t get much more “Brooklyn” than Leyden Lewis. The ELLE DECOR A-List interior designer, the son of immigrants from Trinidad and Tobago, grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood and today keeps his eponymous design practice in the borough. As a kid, Lewis recalls watching kung fu movies and running errands with his parents in downtown Brooklyn. Visits to the bank—a grand, echoing edifice clad in gleaming marble— particularly stood out. “I remember being kind of flustered, being dragged into this bank, and being like, Where are we? Why are we standing in line?” Lewis remembers.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy