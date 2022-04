SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bison calf was born on Monday, April 25, at Blue Mounds State Park, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said. Dan Ruiter of the DNR said the park expects 30 calves this spring. Several calves are born each week. The calving season typically ends in mid-June, Ruiter said.

