Santa Fe Springs, CA

Metro/Caltrans 605/5 Freeway Expansion Approval is a Year Off

By Joe Linton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two meetings this week, a few new details emerged regarding Metro and Caltrans plans for their 605 Freeway Corridor Improvement Project (605CIP). That project had planned to spend over five billion dollars to widen about 15 miles of the 605, plus other intersecting freeways including three miles of the 5...

Metro Board Approves Bus Rapid Transit through North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock, and Pasadena

The contentious saga of Metro’s North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Line (NoHo-Pasadena BRT) planning process has finally come to an uneasy conclusion. At its meeting this morning, the Metro board certified the project plan (Environmental Impact Report – EIR). The final NoHo-Pasadena BRT design through downtown Eagle Rock’s Colorado Boulevard includes a dedicated bus lane, a protected bike lane, on-street parking, and a car lane – all in each direction. Metro’s Eagle Rock plan is largely based on the community design proposal called Beautiful Boulevard.
PASADENA, CA
Friday Bike Stories Round-Up: Recent Lanes, Metro Bike Share, Rail2Rail

This week the Metro Board of Directors extended its Metro Bike Share contract through July 30, 2023. The item approved includes a $15 million one-year extension of the current contract with Bicycle Transit Systems (BTS), plus another $2 million to replenish bicycles and other equipment. Costs will be partially shared by the city of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High-Speed Rail Hits Milestones

This week, the California High-Speed Rail Authority certified the final Environmental Impact Report for the ninety-mile segment from San Jose to Merced through the Pacheco Pass. This means that environmental work has been completed on nearly 400 of the 500-mile Phase 1 alignment from San Francisco to Anaheim. The segments...
TRAFFIC
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Traffic Collision Causes Slowdown On Eastbound Highway 50 At 16th Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic collision is blocking the right lanes of eastbound Highway 50 near 16th Street, said Caltrans District 3. The circumstances of the incident have not been reported. Please use alternate routes. #TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 the right lanes on eastbound U.S. Highway @ 16th Street. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @SacPolice @sacsheriff @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio @SacCountyDot @RideSacRT @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/v4PfNHtdpg — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 24, 2022
TRAFFIC
#Caltrans#Demolitions#Urban Construction#Metro Caltrans 605 5#I5jpa Rrb Policy Board#605cip#Eir Eis
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Weekend Roundup: Celebrating the J.F.K. Promenade, Van Ness BRT improving service

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. A couple of hundred professional and part-time advocates, lawmakers, and their children came to Golden Gate Park next to the Conservatory of Flowers Thursday to eat tacos and cake and celebrate a long-fought, victory for safe streets. Notable attendees included David Miles, the Godfather of Skating, seen in the lead image, who has campaigned for over 40 years for car-free J.F.K. Also present was State Senator Scott Wiener, whose legislation, S.B. 288, made it possible. Without it, the Promenade would still be tied up in years of hearings and lawsuits under the California Environmental Quality Act, which has famously been misused in the past to block bike and ped safety projects. No doubt the de Young and other enemies of safe streets already have their lawyers sharpening their pencils, looking for another way to bring speeding, cut-through traffic back to J.F.K. But S.F. City Attorney David Chiu, who was at the party, will be ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE

