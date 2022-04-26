ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayville, LA

Police Report

By Editorial
richlandtoday.com
 3 days ago

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 17-24. • Y’Anthony Mack, 19. 313 Merrick St., Rayville; resisting arrest by flight. • William Love, 34, 330 Louisiana St., Apt. 102, Rayville; possession of legend drug, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft less...

