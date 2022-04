- Ratio of personal debt compared to income: 2.22 - Average personal debt: $122,474 - Average personal income: $55,229 Utah has the fastest-growing economy in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, with annual GDP soaring by more than 30% over the last decade—an increase of roughly $45 billion since 2010.” This economic expansion—combined with an influx of families, young professionals, and out-of-state migrants—has been a boon to the housing industry, with median single-family home prices reaching $435,000 in 2021—about $88,000 more than the national median. Utah ranks 12th in the nation for average mortgage debt.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO