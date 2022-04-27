ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRPD chief says timing was right to release name of officer in Patrick Lyoya's killing

By Michael Krafcik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department said the timing was right to release the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop. "I wouldn’t say it was tough, it was the right thing to...

The Independent

Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Patrick Lyoya identified

Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month. Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief...
