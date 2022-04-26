ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of Americans, including 3 in 4 kids, have survived a case of COVID-19, CDC study suggests

By Alexander Tin
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of all Americans and around three in four children have now survived a case of COVID-19, suggest new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following the record surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant over the winter. The new findings were published...

