If Kenyon Martin were in Kevin Durant’s position, he would have already asked the Brooklyn Nets to ditch Kyrie Irving. The former NBA All-Star got brutally honest on the Nets’ situation after the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former NBA All-Star highlighted how Irving caused the biggest problem for Brooklyn during the season because of his absence–which he believes is a betrayal of his commitment to KD when they went together to the team.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO