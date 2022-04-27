ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Florida City Brush Fire Spreads To More Than 1,000 Acres, 30% Contained

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30l60V_0fLYR4O900

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fire crews are keeping an eye on a brush fire that temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of US 1 on Tuesday.

The roadway, which was shut down for about five hours, reopened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze, which has spread from 150 acres to more than a 1,000 acres, began when a pickup truck driving south on US 1 caught fire near mile marker 125. As of Wednesday evening, it was 30 percent contained.

With fire season in full swing, they said drivers should be on the lookout for similar instances.

“We have a couple of more weeks of dry fire season. Motorists should be aware, it’s a perfect example today, that a major road. (in this case) US 1 heading to the Keys was shut down, but it could be the Turnpike, US 27, Krome Avenue, Alligator Alley,” said David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service.

The southwest Miami-Dade brush fire is moving to the west and is not currently threatening any homes or businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Brush Fire Near Florida City Shuts Down Southbound Lanes Of US-1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What began as a car fire near Florida City quickly turned into a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were on the scene near US-1 and mile marker 125, trying to get a handle on it. “About 75 acres have burnt and it’s still about 20 percent contained,” said David Rosenbaum Florida Forest Service. Rosenbaum said the blaze, which is moving west away from homes and businesses, began on the roadway. “A driver was headed south towards the Keys in his small truck and it caught on fire when he was about mile maker 25. He pulled off to...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Florida City, FL
State
Florida State
Florida City, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
First Coast News

Truck spills beer, barbecue sauce all over Florida highway

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Dry Fire#Cbsmiami#Krome Avenue#Alligator Alley
FloridaDaily

Florida Has the Two Best Large Cities to Start a Business in the Nation, Report Shows

This week, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business and two cities from the Sunshine State lead the list. In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from the five-year business-survival rate to the percentage of residents who are vaccinated to office-space affordability.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Floridian Spends Retirement Capturing Invasive Lizards That Threaten Native Wildlife

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Sid Pennington has decided to spend his retirement trapping invasive lizards threatening native wildlife in his community. Pennington, 60, has singlehandedly captured at least 117 Argentine black and white tegus from the woods and neighborhoods in western Fort Pierce where he lives. In September, after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission saw how skilled Pennington was at catching nonnative tegus on his own, biologists lent him 20 traps and recruited him as a volunteer. He’s caught 31 this year alone. “I grew up being a big reptile guy,” said Pennington, a former employee at the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant....
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy