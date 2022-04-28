One dead, one arrested in early morning Ft. Smith crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The victim of the struck vehicle has been identified as Willie Kizer, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The status of the injured victim remains unknown.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The at-fault driver has been identified as Alejandro Carrillo, 39. He has been booked on DWI, Battery in the Second Degree, and Negligent Homicide charges.

He is currently being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on a $4,500 bond.

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — One person was injured, one was arrested and one person died in an early morning two-vehicle collision in Fort Smith, according to a police report.

Police say the wreck occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. at Highway 271 and Mabel Avenue. The two victims were in one vehicle and the arrested driver was in the other, the report said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle survived and was placed under arrest while the injured victim was transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown.





Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

