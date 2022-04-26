ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield Forward 2050 Housing Element Workshop on May 9

fairfield.ca.gov
 4 days ago

The City of Fairfield is required by the State of California to adopt a Housing Element as part of its General Plan every five to eight years. The Housing Element establishes goals and policies...

www.fairfield.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

New gas relief proposal aims to give $200 to Californians

Despite a projected surplus nearing $70 billion, Democrats in Sacramento continue to disagree on ways to relieve the ongoing burden of high gas prices on Californians."It's definitely more expensive," said driver Keshawna Wise, who cut costs by not eating as much and drinking less coffee. "It's my second time being here this week." On Thursday, state Democrats announced yet another massive budget surplus projected to be upwards of $68 billion, with some hoping to use the extra money for a new aid package aimed at helping individuals and families. Under the plan and regardless if they own a vehicle or not,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
State
California State
Fairfield, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield Forward#General Plan#Sites Inventory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy