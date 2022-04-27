ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DO NOT PUBLISH Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: What is a personality disorder?

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ef0tB_0fLYCBwq00

Amber Heard is facing a trial in the US, brought by her former husband Johnny Depp, who alleges she defamed him in a 2018 article published in The Washington Post.

In the op-ed, titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, Heard writes she had been sexually harassed and assaulted by the tame she was of college age, and that she became a public figure representing domestic abuse in 2016. She does not name Depp anywhere in the piece.

A psychologist has testified in US court that Amber Heard has two personality disorders : Borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Dr Shannon Curry, who was hired by Johnny Depp ’s legal team, took the stand in Virginia on Tuesday 26 April in the Depp v Heard case.

Depp has accused his former wife of defaming him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

The court heard from Curry that she met with Heard twice in December 2021 to conduct a psychological evaluation. After spending a total of 12 hours together, she deduced two diagnoses.

Curry said Heard quickly shifts between emotions, that she would “suddenly be one way and then she would become very animated or very sad”.

She added that Heard’s score was consistent with people who “externalise blame” and have “a lot of inner anger”.

“These people might have that anger explode out at times. They tend to be very passive aggressive; they may be very self-indulgent, self-centered,” Curry said.

What is histrionic personality disorder?

Mental health charity Mind describes histrionic personality disorder (HPD) as an “emotional and impulsive” disorder.

It is characterised by a need for constant approval or seeking compliments or positive feedback from others.

The charity notes that, while most people enjoy receiving praise, in histrionic personality disorder, this can affect a person’s day-to-day living.

Those with HPD feel “very uncomfortable if they are not the centre of attention”, and feel that they have to constantly seek, or feel dependent on, the approval of others, Mind said.

The disorder can also affect behaviour. People with HPD may make rash decisions, flirt or behave and dress provocatively to garner attention and have a reputation of being dramatic and overemotional.

Curry said Heard displayed an “overly dramatic presentation”. She said those with HPD tend to speak in “flowery” language, using a lot of descriptive words like “magical” and “wonderful”.

Addressing the quick change in emotions observed in Heard, Curry said: “When people are displaying these emotions with this disorder, there’s a sense of shallowness to it. People who are observing them will feel like it’s almost play acting, and they might not be able to put their finger on it.

“But part of it is because of the rapidness with which the person can switch emotions.”

Additionally, Curry said Heard rarely expressed her own emotions through words.

“[People with HPD] don’t really refer to ‘I feel this way’. They might describe emotions, they might describe events,” Curry explained.

“Miss Heard did not, say ‘I feel vulnerable’, she never really indicated a vulnerable feeling of her own.”

What is borderline personality disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), or Emotional Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD) is also grouped under “emotional and impulsive” disorders.

Curry described BPD as a disorder of stability. “It’s instability, instability in personal relationships, instability in their emotions, instability in their behaviour and instability in their sense of self and identity,” she said.

Those diagnosed with BPD tend to have difficulties with how they think and feel about themselves and other people, and this can cause problems in their lives.

For example, they may have an intense fear of being abandoned by others, so will either do anything to stop that happening, or push them away.

They also experience very intense emotions that change quickly, such as from feeling very happy to very sad. They may get extremely angry and struggle to control their anger, and have a hard time trusting others.

Mind said people with BPD find it difficult to make and keep stable relationships and friendships, that they may act impulsively, or engage in self-destructive behaviours like using drugs or driving dangerously.

Explaining Heard’s fear of abandonment, Curry told the court : “When somebody is afraid of being abandoned, by their partner or by anybody else in their environment and they have this disorder, they’ll make desperate attacks to prevent that from happening.”

“And those desperate attempts could be physical aggression, it could be threatening, it could be harming themselves, but these are behaviours that are usually very extreme and very concerning to the people around them,” she added.

The Independent has contacted Amber Heard’s representatives for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s doctor says he wasn’t paid as he worried about actor’s alcohol and drug use

During a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use. Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesDuring his deposition on 22 February 2021, which was played in court on Monday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months. “I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long –...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp fan praised for attempt to hand-deliver Milani Cosmetics ‘evidence’ in Amber Heard case

Makeup brand Milani Cosmetics weighed in on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial earlier this week when it refuted Heard’s claim that she used the brand’s colour correcting palette in 2016. Now, some social media users are taking the case into their own hands, while others believe the makeup brand has gone too far.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) after she implied Depp abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, Depp claims that her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp chuckles as building concierge tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court. The deposition of Alejandro Romero shown in court on Wednesday was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car. Mr Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles where Ms Heard made domestic violence calls on 21 May 2016, prompting two separate visits from police officers, who found no evidence of abuse. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personality Disorders#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post
Canyon News

Johnny Depp Will Survive Hollywood!

HOLLYWOOD—Last week, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial continued in Virginia. It was quite embarrassing to have personal messages heard throughout millions of viewers. Testifying before a Fairfax County, Virginia court , the actor said he was “ashamed” of the messages, and that they were an attempt at humor.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Clinical Psychologist Testifies on Amber Heard's Diagnosis

As we enter the second week of the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it seems most testimonies in the courtroom are shifting toward the actress's mental health. On April 26, Dr. Shannon Curry — a clinical and forensics psychologist hired by Johnny Depp — testified that...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Amber Heard pushes Johnny Depp to ‘tell the world’ he’s a victim of domestic violence on taped phone call

Johnny Depp wrapped up his three and a half days of testimony by responding to a recording in which his ex-wife Amber Heard could be heard pushing him to “tell the world” that he’s a victim of domestic violence. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy