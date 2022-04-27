WATCH: Bear strolls through Tamaqua

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A man who grew up along the railroad in Columbia County is determined to preserve its history. Part of his way of doing that is a collection of cabooses. Jon Meyer got a look at them at this stop On the Pennsylvania Road. Take another trip...
Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
Pennsylvania is a great place to rediscover the wonders that nature has to offer. From stunning scenic overlooks to lush forests and hidden waterfalls, This is a guide to a few of Pennsylvania's most beautiful places to visit.
A 42-year-old man has died after a struggle in Swatara Creek, Pennsylvania state police say. Emergency crews were called to the water rescue at the creek just north of Jonestown Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 24, according to a release by the police. Upon arrival, four people...
It’s slowly (slowly) getting nicer outside, and you know what that means: cocktail drinking. As for which cocktail will get ordered the most, well, that depends on which state you’re in. And there’s a study out there that tells you which cocktail each state loves the most.
The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
The Tom Wolf Administration is trying to save the life of birds during migration with a ‘Lights Out’ program. The Administration announced that they are joining forces with the Appalachian Audubon Society and property owners in the City of Harrisburg to help reduce light pollution in Harrisburg to assist birds when they migrate in the […]
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car. As of […]
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Troopers are reporting a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Schuylkill County. State police say the charred remains of a pit bull were discovered at a campsite in Norwegian Township, near Pottsville. Troopers believe the dog was burned alive late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Anyone...
HAZLETON, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity... From the world-famous Harry's U-Pull It, we have Joe and Tracy Kress discussing everything about auto salvage. Joe Kress, being the great (maybe great, great) grandson of the over 100-year-old business, shares tales of how the business evolved and changed over the years.
The two people who died after they were pulled from the Swatara Creek Sunday in Lebanon County were a mother and son, according to a GoFundMe created by the family. Salvador Jimenez, 42, and Ivette Santiago, 61, were two of the four people struggling in the creek, prompting a rescue situation Sunday evening near the Jonestown dam in Jonestown Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
Exton resident Gene Delaplane, a former history teacher and the president of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology’s local chapter, is among a group of volunteers who are working at the oldest house in Berks County to uncover remnants of everyday life in the 1700s, writes Susan Miers Smith for the Daily Local News.
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company started in 1951 when its owner sold fire extinguishers out of a garage. More than 70 years later, the company near Watsontown has two locations and nearly three dozen employees. The company manufactures and sells fire safety equipment. "We want to make...
According to an environmental alert issued by the Brodhead Water Shed Association on April 25, Swiftwater Solar is requesting approval from Pocono Township to clearcut approximately 450 acres of mature upland forest outside of Pocono Manor.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of people remembered and honored the life of an Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Scranton Monday night in Lackawanna County. Bishop John Dougherty died last week at his family's home in Scranton at the age of 89. He served the diocese for 65...
