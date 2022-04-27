ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

WATCH: Bear strolls through Tamaqua

FOX43.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMAQUA, Pa. — One part of Schuylkill County had a fuzzy visitor come to town this...

www.fox43.com

WNEP-TV 16

Caboose collection On The Pennsylvania Road

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A man who grew up along the railroad in Columbia County is determined to preserve its history. Part of his way of doing that is a collection of cabooses. Jon Meyer got a look at them at this stop On the Pennsylvania Road. Take another trip...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Bloomsburg geese

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What a week on our Talkback 16 lines! We've had calls about everything, from legal pot to nuisance birds. We're covering it all in this week's Talkback Feedback, where the complaint desk is always open for business. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out...
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car. As of […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers: Pit bull burned near Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Troopers are reporting a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Schuylkill County. State police say the charred remains of a pit bull were discovered at a campsite in Norwegian Township, near Pottsville. Troopers believe the dog was burned alive late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Anyone...
Newswatch 16

Mr. Curiosity: The Harry's U-Pull It episode

HAZLETON, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity... From the world-famous Harry's U-Pull It, we have Joe and Tracy Kress discussing everything about auto salvage. Joe Kress, being the great (maybe great, great) grandson of the over 100-year-old business, shares tales of how the business evolved and changed over the years.
HAZLETON, PA
PennLive.com

Man and his mother drown in Swatara Creek while fishing at low-head dam

The two people who died after they were pulled from the Swatara Creek Sunday in Lebanon County were a mother and son, according to a GoFundMe created by the family. Salvador Jimenez, 42, and Ivette Santiago, 61, were two of the four people struggling in the creek, prompting a rescue situation Sunday evening near the Jonestown dam in Jonestown Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering Bishop John M. Dougherty

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of people remembered and honored the life of an Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of The Diocese of Scranton Monday night in Lackawanna County. Bishop John Dougherty died last week at his family's home in Scranton at the age of 89. He served the diocese for 65...
SCRANTON, PA

