Pullman, WA

Cougars hold off No. 11 Zags in Pullman Late, 6-5

gozags.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePullman, Wash. — No. 11 Gonzaga battled until the final out of a back-and-forth affair with a red-hot Washington State team in a midweek matchup at Bailey-Brayton field, but ultimately the Cougars held off their in-state rivals off late with a runner on third for a 6-5 win....

gozags.com

WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Franck Kepnang transfers to Washington Huskies

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N’Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It’s a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he’s still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it’s even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins’ patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely. List Oregon lands in top-5 for WR Jurrion Dickey after becoming favorites for commitment
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball locks in top seed to districts; Jenna Williamson paces University softball

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 12, North Central 2: Turk Riggan went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Bullpups (13-6, 11-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-16, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep locked in the GSL's top 4A seed to next week's district tournament. Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs while Robbie Burnett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for G-Prep.
SPOKANE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Drop Road Matchup with Bulldogs

In a tight, scoreless stalemate for most of the match, it was one tiny thing that made the ultimate difference in the Tenino boys soccer team’s 1-0 defeat to Montesano on the road Wednesday. Making a play in the 67th minute, Beaver keeper Alex Reichelderfer went up to make...
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Nathan Burkhart's overtime goal lifts North Central boys soccer to GSL regular season title

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league's top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep's Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Loggers No-Hit Bulldogs to Remain Unbeaten in League

Onalaska Pitching — Zigler 5 IP, 3 BB, 0 H, 7 K; Highlights — Cleveland-Barrera 3-4, 2B; Zigler 3-4, 2 2B. Senior pitcher Dylan Zigler tossed a no-hitter and Onalaska’s offense did its job as the Loggers hammered Stevenson 13-1 for a five-inning, run-rule road victory in Central 2B League action Thursday.
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Ducks Put Away Rainier, 12-5

Zack Swanson struck out 10 batters in four innings and Toutle Lake dealt Rainier a 12-5 loss Thursday in C2BL baseball action in Toutle. The Ducks (17-1, 14-0 league) scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and cruised from there. Swanson had a pair of hits to help his own cause, while Fisher Wassell drove in three runs.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Finish Fifth, T-Birds Seventh at Cowlitz Invite

Competing with some of Southwest Washington’s top golf teams, the W.F. West and Tumwater girls golf teams finished fifth and seventh, respectively, at the Cowlitz Invitational Wednesday. The Bearcats, who finished third among 2A squads and fifth overall behind 3A Mountainview, 4A Union, 2A Woodland, and 2A Hockinson, had...
TUMWATER, WA
KULR8

Montana men's tennis team advances to Big Sky tourney semifinals

MISSOULA — Montana coach Jason Brown's Big Sky Conference men's tennis tournament prognostication was correct earlier this week:. Win the doubles and good things will come. The Grizzlies did just that on Thursday, starting strong against Idaho State with a win in the opening round and riding the momentum to a 4-1 victory in a quarterfinal in Phoenix.
BIG SKY, MT
Nevada Appeal

Bighorns softball out-slugs Smith Valley with 14-run inning

The Oasis Academy softball team out-slugged Smith Valley, 30-19, last Tuesday in Lyon County. The Bighorns improved to 8-2 in the 1A Northern League and currently sit in third behind Wells (3-0) and Coleville (9-2). They traveled to Sierra Sage/ROP this week and visit Whittell on Friday. The season finale is against Smith Valley at 4 p.m. on May 3, which is also Senior Day. The playoffs begin the following week.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Brolin throws no-hitter, Griffith two-hitter in Philomath baseball DH sweep

Skylar Brolin threw a no-hitter and David Griffith pitched a complete-game two hitter Thursday as Philomath High swept an Oregon West Conference doubleheader at Sisters. The Warriors won the first game 8-0 with Griffith on the mound. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Brolin’s no-hitter in the nightcap, a 6-0 victory, included eight strikeouts and two walks.
PHILOMATH, OR
Chronicle

Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe Sets Washington Record in Ony Meet

When Rainier senior Jeremiah Nubbe stepped into the discus cage at Onalaska High School on Thursday, he had no idea he’d be resetting history. Nubbe, who entered Thursday’s track and field meet as the nation’s No. 1 boys discus thrower in the nation with a mark of 205 feet, 2 inches, let loose a throw of 197 feet on his first toss. He then hit 204 feet, 8 inches during his second throw. But it was his third that would cement his name in the state record books.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Morales, Miller Win for Toledo Track and Field

Chris Morales and MaKenna Miller each won events for Toledo at a 1A/2B/1B track meet Thursday in Cathlamet. Morales, a senior, won the 3200 meters on the boys side in 12 minutes, 50.4 seconds. He added a third-place finish in the 1600. Miller, a freshman, won the 800 in 3:08....
TOLEDO, WA

