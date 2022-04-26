Harvard says it will make amends for what it calls its extensive ties to slavery from its founding in 1636 to after the Civil War. Harvard is the world's wealthiest private university, and it has now committed $100 million to redress that history. Max Larkin from member station WBUR reports.

The U.S. is eager for the International Criminal Court to prosecute allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. But it's not a member of the court itself. The United States says it is supporting all international efforts to prosecute Russians for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including at the International Criminal Court. It is the world's only standing war crimes tribunal, but the U.S. is not a party to it, and some in Washington oppose it, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

