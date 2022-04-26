Harvard says it will make amends for what it calls its extensive ties to slavery from its founding in 1636 to after the Civil War. Harvard is the world's wealthiest private university, and it has now committed $100 million to redress that history. Max Larkin from member station WBUR reports.
MAX LARKIN, BYLINE: A 130-page faculty report identifies dozens of enslaved people who served Harvard's presidents, faculty and staff. and the university's endowment - now over $40 billion - was seeded with the wealth of slaveholders. Harvard's president, Lawrence Bacow, announced the plan in a video message published this...
