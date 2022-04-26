ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana 2022 primary election: Voter guide, races to watch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA — Indiana's 2022 primary election is May 3. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in person on May 3. Absentee ballots can be cast in person up until noon on...

Two well-known Republicans, one county commission seat in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two well-known Floyd County Republicans are vying for the same county commission seat in Indiana's primary elections. When Al Knable declared he was running for the Floyd County Commission District 1, the incumbent, Shawn Carruthers, was running for the Indiana state Senate seat vacated by Ron Grooms, who retired.
WIBC.com

Polling Data Shows Indiana’s 1st District “leaning Democrat”

GARY, Ind. — With Primary Day next Tuesday, Republicans are optimistic that whichever candidate wins the GOP primary for Indiana 1st congressional district will be a formidable opponent for incumbent Congressman Frank Mrvan (D). Indiana’s 1st district has been held by Democrats since the early 1930s, but recent polling...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County clerk called out on proof of residency issue

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A state election official is critical of what she calls an impediment to some first-time voters. Republican County Clerk Julie Roush said registration forms hand-delivered by third parties are considered the same as being mailed in. That means first-time voters must then show proof of residency.
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
WTHI

Broadband access expanding across the state of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Broadband access is expanding across Indiana. It's with an over $654,000 expansion to the Indiana Connectivity Program. The access will reach 253 address across 40 counties in the state. The providers that are carrying out the projects are matching $1.5 million to help provide this to...
HuffPost

Judge Orders Indiana Middle School To Let Trans Student Use Boys Restroom

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday ordering a central Indiana middle school to allow a transgender student to have access to the boys restroom. The order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt requires John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the seventh-grader...
Chalkbeat

An IPS principal seeks a state Senate seat: ‘It’s clear our voice has been missing’

IPS principal Andrea Hunley walks through Martindale-Brightwood to knock on doors and meet voters during her campaign for state senate. | Aleksandra Appleton / Chalkbeat. Instead of observing teachers and loading students onto buses on a recent Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Public Schools Principal Andrea Hunley donned her walking shoes and campaign shirt to ask for people’s votes.
