ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As India swelters under extreme heat, Modi warns of fire risk

By Krishna N. Das, Gloria Dickie
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - India is getting too hot too early, raising the risk of fires, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Wednesday, as a heatwave gripped much of the country and a landfill site burned on the capital's outskirts.

"Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual," Modi told heads of India's state governments in an online conference.

The extreme heat has swept across large areas of India and Pakistan this week and follows the hottest March since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began keeping records 122 years ago.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related health impacts, scientists said. In the capital New Delhi, temperatures have soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for several days and are forecast to linger around 44C until Sunday, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.

"We are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places - in jungles, important buildings and in hospitals - in the past few days," Modi said.

He asked states to conduct fire-safety audits for hospitals. Dozens of people die every year in fires at Indian hospitals and factories, mainly due to illegal construction and lax safety standards.

Fires in Delhi's dump yards also contribute to the toxic air in the world's most polluted capital.

As Modi spoke, firefighters were struggling to extinguish a blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site, a hillock rising above the northwestern edge of the city. Fumes from the burning waste forced a nearby school to close on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsFCO_0fLWktUW00
A firefighter uses his mobile phone as he sits on top of a fire truck as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Among the worst hit have been the typically humid eastern Indian states, which saw temperatures above 43C on Wednesday.

"Rarely it happens that nearly the whole country ... is reeling under (a) heatwave," said hydroclimatologist Arpita Mondal at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, on the coast of Maharashtra, where she said the heat was "unbearable". Mumbai temperatures hit 37C on Wednesday.

Climate change is "beyond doubt" a contributing factor to the weather extremes, Mondal said.

In February, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of India's vulnerabilities to extreme heat. For example, at 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial temperatures, the West Bengal capital of Kolkata could once a year see conditions match that of the 2015 heatwave, when temperatures hit 44C and thousands died across the country.

Mondal's research has found that urban pollution may also play a role, with black carbon and dust absorbing sunlight and leading to greater heating in India's cities.

While heat risks lives and livelihoods in India, the real danger comes when high temperatures mix with high humidity, making it difficult for people to cool down through sweating.

Such conditions are measured by "wet bulb temperatures" which record the reading of a thermometer wrapped in a wet cloth. High wet bulb temperatures are of particular concern in India, where most of the country's 1.4 billion people live in rural areas without access to air conditioners or cooling stations.

On Wednesday, cities in southern West Bengal and coastal Odisha saw wet bulb temperatures of around 29C. Humans can survive only a few hours outdoors if wet bulb temperatures exceed 35C.

The IMD warned that conditions were likely to get worse in the next four days.

Reporting by Adnan Abidi, Sunil Kataria and Krishna N. Das in New Delhi and Gloria Dickie in London; Editing by Katy Daigle and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

ISLAMABAD/AHMEDABAD,India, April 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years, and in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heave wave showed no signs of abating on Friday, officials said. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

South Asia wilts in heat as Delhi rubbish dump burns

Millions sweltered in a dangerous early summer heatwave Thursday across India and Pakistan that has led to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia. Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in India since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent across South Asia.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

India’s Heat Wave Is a Grim Warning for Deadly ‘Wet Bulb’ Temperatures

Temperatures up to 45 degrees celsius are engulfing northern India right now. An abnormally early heat wave has brought India the highest temperatures it’s seen in 122 years this month—and climatologists are concerned. For starters, heat waves are the deadliest form of natural disaster, they typically place socially vulnerable populations at disproportionate risk, and, in this part of the world, are only expected to worsen.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Extremes#Summer Heat#Imd#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy