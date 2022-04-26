Flood Advisory issued for Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Winfield. * WHEN...From this morning to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.5 feet, At this stage, Lock and Dam 25 will stockpile 200 tons of sand, 12,000 sandbags, and 10,000 square feet of polyethylene plastic as a precaution. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Saturday was 26.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Mississippi River Winfield 26.0 26.1 26.1 25.8 25.1 24.4 23.8
Comments / 0