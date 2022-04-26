ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gaia Pope: Video tribute to teen played to jury at inquest

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn emotional video has been played to the jury at an inquest into the death of a teenager. The body of...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Leiland Corkill: Murder-accused beat child, court hears

A woman who killed a 13-month-old boy she was trying to adopt told her husband she "absolutely leathered" the child in a beating, jurors have heard. Leiland Corkill died in hospital on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at Laura and Scott Castle's home in Barrow, Cumbria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mother jailed for death of baby daughter in 'chaotic' home

A mother whose baby daughter died in a "chaotic and dirty" home in north-west London has been jailed for five-and-a-half years. Fartun Jamal, 25, was found guilty in March of causing 11-month-old Nafahat's death, and of two counts of cruelty also relating to Nafahat. The baby died in 2019 from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Julius Czapla: Father told psychiatrist how he killed toddler

A consultant psychiatrist has told a trial about a "harrowing" interview he conducted with a man accused of murdering his two-year-old son. Dr Alexander Quinn assessed the mental state of Lukasz Czapla after his son Julius was found dead at a property in Edinburgh in November 2020. Dr Quinn said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Wilde: Actress given custody papers on stage

Actor and director Olivia Wilde was seemingly unruffled after being handed child custody documents while appearing on stage at an event in Las Vegas. She was delivering a presentation on Tuesday when a brown envelope was handed to her. Opening it, she discovered it contained custody papers from her former...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Fareham attack: Man admits raping woman on footbridge

A man has admitted raping a woman in a "shocking" attack on a footbridge. Hampshire Constabulary said the woman was threatened before being assaulted by the stranger in the early hours of 19 March close to Fareham train station. John Horne appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he admitted rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY

