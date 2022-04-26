ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville Student is FFA Star in AgriBusiness

By Jeff McMahon
 4 days ago
PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville student is Minnesota's Star in Agribusiness. William Bugbee was named the Minnesota Star in Agribusiness Monday night at the state...

